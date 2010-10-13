Cee-Lo To Host Late Night Talk Show

Goodie Mob member Cee Lo Green has a lot going on these days, besides his hit single “F**k You” burning up the charts and the upcoming release of his album The Lady Killer, Cee-Lo can now add talk show host to his resume.

According to published reports, Cee-Lo has inked a deal with Fuse network for a new late night talk show, “Lay It Down”.

“Lay It Down” will feature Cee-Lo interviewing celebrities, which will range from hip-hop to rock acts.

In an interview with RapUp.com, Cee-Lo states that his new show will features guest appearances by Ludacris, T-Pain, Janelle Monáe, Public Enemy and Janelle Monáe.

“This is all in the first season,” Cee-Lo said in the interview. “Those few names alone lets you know how diverse the guests will be. Then of course there’s me. I am a fan of music so I get a chance to shine a spotlight on that.”

Cee-Lo attributes his A-list line up to his tenure in the music industry as a solo artist and member of both groups Goodie Mob and Gnarles Barkley

“The more you can do for yourself, the less favors you have to ask,” Cee-lo said. “The more you know yourself, the less chance you got somebody to tell you who you are or who you should be. Be original, that’s what matters.”

“Lay It Down” is scheduled to premiere October 20th on Fuse Network.