Julez Santana And Video Vixen Girlfriend Celebrate Birthday With Lil Kim, Lloyd Banks [Photos]

The video vixen mother of Julez Santana’s baby boy recently celebrated a birthday in NYC.

As previously reported, the Dipset rapper welcomed a new baby with model Kimbella on September 6 and the couple proudly showed their bundle of joy to the world.

Since then the rapper and his girlfriend took to New York’s club Perfections for her birthday celebration alongside rapper GLC, Lloyd Banks and Lil Kim.

Kim wore a sheer dress and was joined by “For The Love Of Ray-J” host Lil B.

WhatsPoppin.Net was in the building.

Check out photos below.

Lil Kim And Kimbella

Julez Santana , Julez Santana's Girlfriend , Kimbella

