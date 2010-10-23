CLOSE
Kanye West Connects With Mos Def & Reveals Tracklisting For New Album [Audio]

Kanye West – Don’t Look Down (feat. Mos Def, Lupe Fiasco & Big Sean)

The track listing for Kanye’s new album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy has been revealed as well.

The album drops November 22nd.

1. Dark Fantasy

2. Gorgeous (feat. Kid Cudi & Raekwon)

3. POWER

4. All of the Lights

5. Monster (feat. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Bon Iver)

6. So Appalled (feat. Jay-Z, Pusha T, Prynce Cy Hi, Swizz Beatz & The RZA)

7. Devil In a New Dress

8. Runaway (feat. Pusha T)

9. Hell of a Life

10. Blame Game (feat. John Legend & Pusha T)

11. Lost In the World

12. See Me Now

