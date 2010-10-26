Kanye Announces EP With Jay-Z Will Now Be A Full Album

Kanye West has announced that his collaboration EP with Jay-Z entitled “Watch The Throne,” will now be a full length album.

In a recent interview with XXL Magazine, West stated that the release will be a full album, not an EP, as it was initially reported.





“We had done five songs so far, and then a few of ’em, kind of, were out there, and I put them on my album. Sorry Jay,” he said, laughing. “But we got some more, and we going to the south of France at the end of this month just to record new ideas.”

Kanye West has announced that artists and producers such as Pete Rock, Q-Tip, and Madlib were all taking part of the project.

Grammy-winning rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West will continue collaborating on their project in France as part as their “overseas brainstorming sessions.”