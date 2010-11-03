Jay-Z Responds To MC Hammer Diss: “He’s Going To Be Embarassed”[Audio]

Looks as if Hammer received a response from Jay-Z, although it may not have been the reaction he wanted.

As previously reported, Hammer released his “Run Better Run” diss track aimed at Jay complete with a dance video starring a Jay-Z look-alike.

In an interview with DJ Semtex, Jay states that the “shot at Hammer” in the single “So Appalled”, was taken out of context.

“Am I the first person to think that it was taken out of context?” Jay asks laughing. “Am I, I mean I was making sure of that because I have had nothing but nice things to say about Hammer in my book.”

In addition, Jay states that all of the hype around his alleged subliminal diss shots are always misconstrued due to his appeal to reach people.

“I think that because so many people believe me, when I say something about someone it stops being rap at that point,” Jay continued. “But when he reads all of the nice things I said about [Hammer], he’s actually going to be embarrassed.”

Wow..please Hammer don’t hurt ‘em.

Check out the interview below: