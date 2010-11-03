Charges Against Gucci Mane Dropped, Rapper Released From Jail

After being arrested yesterday on various traffic charges, rapper Gucci Mane was ordered released from Fulton County Jail Wednesday (November 3).

Prosecutors announced they would not pursue the pending multiple traffic charges or the obstruction allegation “for want of prosecution.”

Still, the rapper whose real name is Radric Davis was warned by the judge that charges could be refiled.

As recently reported, Gucci was arrested Tuesday (November 2) and held overnight, on charges of damage to government property, obstruction, driving without a license, reckless driving, running a red light or stop sign, failure to maintain a lane and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The charges reportedly stem from a Tuesday morning incident where an off-duty police officer reported seeing a white Hummer being driven recklessly near downtown Atlanta. When officers arrived they saw the Hummer outside an auto body shop and two men (one being Davis) were arguing.

As officers tried to dissolve the confrontation, Davis ignored them and hit the man, according to a report of the incident.

The officer then used pepper spray to subdue him.

This arrest comes only months after the rapper was released from the Fulton County Jail, May 12 after serving a six-month bid for a probation violation.

The rapper has been in the Fulton County Jail at least five times since 2005 on drug, aggravated assault or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.