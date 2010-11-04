Birdman And Slim Bring Cash Money Records To The Book Publishing World

Ronald and Bryan Williams (Birdman and Slim) continue to expand their label to different ventures, and now are planning to become book Publishers.

The two brothers plan to launch their Cash Money Content imprint, including selling books at concerts and holding red-carpet launch parties for authors that will consist of a variety of people including themselves.

Birdman commented on the business move by saying:





“We think we can do more, market books in a new way, we want to put out five or six books a year.”

Cash Money Content has an agreement with the Atria Books imprint of CBS Corp.’s Simon & Schuster to market and distribute the books. The Williams brothers, whose music label is distributed by Vivendi SA’s Universal Music Group, will own the books.

The first book is scheduled to be launched in February entitled “Raw Law: An Urban Guide to Criminal Justice,” written by Muhammad Ibn Bashir. In March, they will release Wahida Clark’s “Justify My Thug,” a paperback original novel. Cash Money also was able to secure the rights to the memoir “Pimp” by the late Iceberg Slim.

All three titles are listed in Atria’s spring 2011 catalog.







