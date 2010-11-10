Bush Forgives Kanye: “I’m Not A Hater”

George Bush Forgives Kanye West: “I’m Not A Hater”

George Bush says that he has “absolutely” forgiven Kanye West for calling him a racist, in an interview with Matt Lauer, this morning on Today.

During the live interview, Matt Lauer told the former president about West’s recent change of heart.

Lauer showed a tape of West saying, “I would tell George Bush I didn’t have the grounds to call him a racist. … We, as human beings, don’t always choose the right words.” Said Bush after seeing the tape: “I appreciate that. It wasn’t just Kanye West who was talking like that during Katrina. I cited him as an example. I cited others as well. I appreciate that.”

The former president went on to say, “I’m not a hater. I didn’t hate Kanye West. I was talking about an environment in which people were saying things that hurt. Nobody wants to be called racist if in your heart you believe in equality of race.”

As previously reported, in an earlier interview with Matt Lauer, George Bush stated that Kanye West’s comment that he “doesn’t care about Black people” was the worst moment in his presidency.

Kanye responded to Bush’s statement in a recent interview with Devi Dev saying,

“I completely understand how he feels,” Kanye said in the interview. “As someone who is accused of being a racist because of lack of compassion, I definitely understand.

Kanye’s new way of thinking led to ex-president’s comments today.

Bush is on a nationwide tour to promote his latest memoir, Decision Points, released yesterday (November 9).