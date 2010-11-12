Game Pleas With 50 Cent To Put Him Back In G-Unit



Game begs 50 Cent to put him back in G-Unit

Is Game up to his old antics again, or has he really had a change of heart? Pun intended.

After more than one fouled up attempt to reconcile with his former outfit, yesterday the exiled G-Unit member took to Twitter to try to rekindle the love with his former boss 50 Cent tweeting,

“@50cent Aye n*gga, get on twitter & let’s get this Shyte movin !!! G-G-G-G- well, you know the rest. @50cent All it take is “ONE PHONE CALL” ! U call me, I call BUCK, tell Banks holla at Yayo & dat puts HIP HOP @ OUR MERCY ! #UknowUcdisNIGGA”

After some followers questioned whether rapper was inebriated, he fired back that he was just trying to make amends, typing,

Here’s the entire strange rant:

But let it b known I extended an olive branch. @50cent CALL ME N*GGA & LET’S HOLLA. RE-UNION or NO RE-UNION, a conversation couldn’t kill a fly !!! #GGGGGGG-UNIT! I don’t NEED @50cent ! & he don’t NEED @thegame ! I just see fans of both caught n the middle of our “BEEF” so I spoke on how I felt. SIMPLE. everybody got different opinions. its Fawk @50cent over here & Fawk @thegame over there, But TRUTH IS.. Yall was f#ckin wit BOTH US @ 1 TIME. LOOK: I know BUCK, he aint gone reach but he’ll RIDE WIT ME !!! me & CURTIS EGO’s was 2 BIG & yall got caught up n the process. #Shytehappens.





Call me bi-polar, call me a fake blood… call my lyrics trash, I’ll TAKE IT, It dont mean Isht. If that’s how u feel say it “I LOVE IT” !!! I RESPECT MY HATERS JUST AS MUCH AS MY FANS. Y’all BOTH give the same amount of ENERGY into a N***a. THANK YOU.

CHECK IT: If the n*gga @50cent reaches out or not, sumn BIG was accomplished here today ! Opinions were re-shaped & we connected thru music. That’s what I got into this Shyte for anyway. Music drove me to SUCCESS, changed my lifestyle & now Im able 2 TAKE CARE of my kids & FAMILY. I gotta HEART like every1 readin dis.

Its not about being SOFT, its about keeping it 100 with yourself & on my level dat SPEAKS VOLUMES !!! it’s called GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT and as a MAN you will come to a point where your faced with a decision. & all you young people out there remember: I was 22 like you & wild as f**k & just havin fun.. so I encourage you to LIVE IT UP. But you too will be faced with the challenge of GROWIN UP & handling ur biz as an ADULT & all the Shyte that used to matter will be a MEMORY. It’s called LIFE’S CYCLE. We all go through it, but some of us dont make it 2 the OTHER SIDE. I pray that YOU ALL make it… HATERS as well.

I’m 31 yrs old in 18 days. 5 bullets, 2 dead brothers, 2 raped sisters & countless dead homies ! Seen it, Done it, Shed tears & CHANGED IT ! HATERS gotta job to do though, so let’s MOVE out they way & let em’ put they HOURS IN. CHANGED IT ! & just for the record: @50cent WROTE THE HOOK !!! HATE is a DISEASE that kills more than CANCER & HIV combined. But un-like the two, HATE can be CURED one PERSON at a time -The Game. 1 LOVE.



