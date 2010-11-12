Drake Concert Special To Air On Thanksgiving Eve

Honestly, who is having a better rookie year than Drizzy Drake? The rapper’s September 29 performance at Radio City Music Hall will be the subject of an exclusive special that will air on Thanksgiving Eve (November 24) on Fuse.

“Sprite and Fuse Presents: Drake Live From Radio City Music Hall” is Drake’s first ever, full-length televised concert in the United States and will feature special guests Trey Songz, Birdman, Fabolous and others.

“If I could perform every night and make it to every city, I would,” Drake said in a statement. “Partnering with Fuse to broadcast my Radio City show allows me to perform for the fans who weren’t able to make it out to my Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour. Performing at a venue like Radio City is an honor and I’m excited that Fuse has given me a chance to preserve it.”

David Clark, executive vice president, general manager of Fuse is ecstatic about the event saying,

“We are thrilled that global artist Drake will become the latest performer to be part of the ‘Fuse Presents’ concert series, in his first ever televised show. With help from our presenting sponsor, The Coca-Cola Company, fans have access to the hottest concerts and exclusive programming from Madison Square Garden’s iconic venues, such as this not-to-be-missed performance at Radio City Music Hall.”

If Drake doesn’t have enough to be grateful to Fuse for, the network is airing an all-day Drake takeover on the same day as the concert, which will include a half-hour block of the rapper’s music videos.

Drake’s concert “Fuse Presents: Drake Live From Radio City Music Hall” airs on November 24 at 9PM EST.