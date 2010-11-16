Beyonce’s Parents Call Off Their Divorce

Beyonce’s Parents Call Off Divorce

The divorce case for Matthew and Tina Knowles is officially over now that it has been dismissed by a Texas judge.

TMZ reports that Beyonce’s parents were due in a Harris County, Texas courtroom for divorce proceedings but neither party showed up.

With neither Matthew nor Tina present, the judge dismissed the case and their marriage is ongoing.

It is unclear whether the pair decided to reconcile or simply missed the date but there is speculation that they purposely did not attend the proceedings.

TMZ first reported that Tina filed for divorce in November of ’09 — one month after Mathew was hit with a paternity suit by Alexsandra Wright and a DNA test later proved that he was the father of her child.



