Game And Tony Yayo Get Their Twitter Beef On Possibly Ending Any Chance Of A G-Unit Reunion

As previously reported, it seems Game is trying to reconnect with 50 cent and his other past label mates in hopes to get back together G-Unit.

Game took to twitter to holla at 50 cent and try to convince him that their beef was stupid and it was time for the two to become music makers again.

“@50cent Aye n*gga, get on twitter & let’s get this Shyte movin !!! G-G-G-G- well, you know the rest. @50cent All it take is “ONE PHONE CALL” ! U call me, I call BUCK, tell Banks holla at Yayo & dat puts HIP HOP @ OUR MERCY ! #UknowUcdisNIGGA”



However, G-Unit member and right hand man of 50 cent Tony Yayo, has some not so settle words for Game, and made it very clear on twitter that they were not interested.





“u the puppet Henchmen had his hand up your A$$ for years. And now that u don’t have hits out how u gon feed them Blood niggas. U Itchbay A$$ N***a u went from a Butterfly to a LA tattoo. U prob got a tramp stamp on ur back stripperThis my last thing Ima say cuz real Gangsters don’t beef on twitter I know u soft your last show niggas threw beer on u n ur kids “vajayjay.”



Game quickly responded with:





“@tonyyayo U IGNORANT MY N***a. @youngbuckmarley I guess they just don’t make REAL NIGGAS like they used 2 BUCK. I tried to BE KOOL #deadDAT”

Peep the tweets below and let us know if Game and Yayo went at it, who would you put your money on?

