Eminem, Lil Wayne, And Diddy To Perform On Saturday Night Live

“Saturday Night Live” has just announced the musical guests for their December episodes, with Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Diddy scheduled to perform.

Diddy/Dirty Money, will be the first guest, and will take over the show “30 Rock” with cuts from the latest album Last Train to Paris. Diddy, Dawn, and Kalenna have been tapped as the musical guests for the December 4th episode that will be hosted by Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

Eminem will also make a return visit to perform at on the December 18th episode. Accompanying him will be recently released rapper Lil Wayne, as the two will perform their hit “No Love,” off of Eminem’s “Recovery” album.

The Detroit rapper’s last visit to “SNL” was six years ago, this will be his fifth appearance on the program.



