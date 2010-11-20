Nicki Minaj Goes In On Lil Kim: “Kim Really Needs To Be Careful Who She Picks Fights With” [Audio]

Nicki Minaj “Ethers” Lil’ Kim On Hot 97

For fans who wanted to hear Nicki Minaj’s response to Lil’Kim’s repeated jabs, you finally got what you wished for

In an interview with HOT 97’s Angie Martinez, Nicki Minaj finally let Lil’ Kim know that it’s not out of fear that she hasn’t responded.

“I think people look at me and think I am a real Barbie,” Nicki said in the interview. “I think people really forget where I came from and trust me if you push me I can go back there…don’t play with me! Kim really needs to be careful who she picks fights with.”

Nicki went on to say that before Kim tries to throw jabs, she may want to put out an album first.

“It’s not about Nicki Minaj, it’s about any female that is successful,” Nicki continued. “Every time I see her name in the news, it’s associated with her dissing somebody-you ain’t even famous for your music. Before she tries to come at me, I am going to need her to put out an album and meet me on Billboard. Maybe then I will respond to you…goodbye. It’s Barbie Beyotch!”

She also adds,

“You’re gonna go down in history as a sore loser!”

Wow…all I have to say is let’s get ready to rumble!

Listen to the interview below.