DMX Speaks From Jail [Video]



DMX is speaking out from behind the bars of an Arizona jail cell.

As previously reported, Dark Man X was arrested last week for violating his probation, marking his third time to jail this year.

According to the troubled rapper he knew better than to drink alcohol during one of his concerts which ultimately ended up costing him his freedom.

He tells MyFox Phoenix,

“I’m sick…birthday coming up. Single just got released, so many things going on…I realize I shouldn’t have done it.”



Police also noted that X had taken cocaine, used Oxycontin without a prescription and failed to submit to drug testing.

Check out his interview with Fox below.