DMX Denies Cocaine And OxyContin Allegations



DMX is denying allegations that his ongoing jail sentence is the result of drug use.

As previously reported, the Ruff Ryder was arrested November 19 for probation violation after officers reported that he failed to submit to drug testing and was later found positive for cocaine and Oxycontin.

The rapper appeared in court Wednesday and denied the drug charges against him.

According to The Associated Press, his attorney said he had been working with his client and probation officials, and expected the arrest.

Simmons was placed on probation last year after convictions for attempted aggravated assault for throwing a food tray at a jail guard, and theft for trying to using a fake name to avoid paying a $7,500 hospital bill.



