Jay-Z Inks Deal To Bring 40/40 Clubs To Airports In The U.S.

Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club and Delaware North Companies Announce Airport Partnership

Delaware North Companies, a global leader in hospitality and food service, has entered into an agreement with Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club that will bring the exclusive sports bar concept to select airports across the United States.

In the first phase of the agreement, Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services will give travelers access to the elite, modern sports bar to watch the game of their choice in an opulent lounge setting, all without leaving the airport. The division of Delaware North Companies operates dozens of national and regional brand restaurants and shops at more than 20 major U.S. airports.

“We are thrilled to partner with the 40/40 Club, to bring a stylish sports bar and lounge to airports across the country,” said Robert Stanton, vice president of business development. “From the personalized, one-of-a-kind jerseys on the wall, to every sports game you can think of on the television screens, the club will bring a new experience that we are sure travelers will welcome.”

The 40/40 Club is the celebrated Manhattan sports bar and lounge owned byHip-Hop mogul Jay-Z and his partners Juan and Desiree Perez. The bar is named after the prestigious Major League Baseball achievement, when a player hits 40 home runs and steals 40 bases in a single season.

Only four professional baseball players have every achieved this prestigious accomplishment: Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Jose Canseco and Alfonso Soriano. The four of these baseball greats have their jerseys proudly displayed in the 40/40 Club on New York City.

The original 40/40 Club opened in 2003 and is located at 6 W. 25th Street in Manhattan. The club is scheduled to shut down from April to July of 2011 to undergo a complete renovation. The club has another location in Atlantic City, N.J., which opened in 2005.

“The 40/40 Club is all about creating first-class experiences for guests who want to relax and watch their favorite games,” said Desiree Perez, owner. “We want to see our club grow, and to bring those experiences to travelers. A partnership with Delaware North will do just that.”

Delaware North Companies operates at sports stadiums, entertainment complexes, parks, resorts and airports including marquee locations such as the New Meadowlands Stadium in New Jersey, Delaware North-owned TD Garden in Boston, Los Angeles International Airport, Kennedy Space Center and Yosemite National Park.