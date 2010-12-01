Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Take Over Billboard Charts [Full “Runaway” Video]

Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Take Over Billboard Charts

Giving us two of the most highly anticipated Hip-Hop albums of the year, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj have taken over the first two spots on the Billboard n charts.

Kanye West comes in at No. 1 with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, selling over 518,000 units. Kanye garnered an ample amount of attention for his fifth studio album through his G.O.O.D. Friday leaks, his Runaway Film, and debatable album cover. West had notable features including Raekwon, Jay-Z , Rick Ross and the Young Money princess herself.

Nicki Minaj follows promptly after, snatching the No. 2 spot with her debut release, Pink Friday. Nicki sold over 375,000 units, still hailing in the top 10 with her contagious single, “Right Thru Me.” Minaj also featured some heavy hitters on her debut such as Eminem and label mate Drake.

It only seems right that the rapper reign so high after her extensive promo run, gracing the covers of Billboard, Complex, Fader, Vibe, and most recently Black Men Magazine.

Nicki may also be making the charts once again with what is believed to be her next single “Fly,” featuring Rihanna.

Watch Kanye’s Runaway

Make sure you cop these albums now!!!