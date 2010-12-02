Diddy-Dirty Money “Last Train To Paris” Tracklisting Revealed



The tracklisting for Diddy-Dirty Money’s Last Train To Paris has hit the net.

The trio of Diddy, Dawn and Kaleena is set to release their debut project December 14th featuring Usher, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake and Chris Brown.

As previously reported, they released their new single “A** On The Floor” featuring Swizz Beatz earlier this week.

Check out the tracklisting for Last Train To Paris below.

1. Intro

2. Yeah Yeah You Would

3. I Hate That You Love Me

4. A$$ On The Floor (Feat. Swizz Beatz)

5. Looking For Love (Feat. Usher)

6. Someone To Love Me

7. Hate You Now

8. Yesterday (Feat. Chris Brown)

9. Shades (Feat. Lil Wayne & Justin Timberlake)

10. Angels (Feat. Notorious B.I.G.)

11. Your Love (Feat. Trey Songz)

12. Strobe Lights (Feat. Lil Wayne)

13. Hello Good Morning (Feat. T.I.)

14. I Know (Feat. Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa)

15. Coming Home (Feat. Skylar Gray)

16. Loving You No More (Feat. Drake)

Their album is available for free preview on Vogue.com.