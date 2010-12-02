Eminem Leads Hip-Hop In Grammy Nominations (Full List Inside)

The 2011 Grammy Nominations were announced last night, and Hip-Hop showed its dominance in music this year.

Eminem lead the nominations with ten different categories, including, Song of The year, Album Of The Year, and Record of the Year.

Roc Nation also was well represented as Bruno Mars raked in seven nominations, while Jay-Z kept his Grammy track record going by grabbing six nominations.

B.O.B got five noms with his breakout album “The Adventures Of Bobby Ray,” while Cee-Lo and The Roots received four nominations this year.

Check the full list below and let us know who you are predicting to be a big winner.

Song of the Year

‘Beg, Steal or Borrow’ — Ray LaMontagne

‘Forget You’ — Cee-Lo

‘The House That Built Me’ — Miranda Lambert

‘Love the Way You Lie’ — Eminem Feat. Rihanna

‘Need You Now’ — Lady Antebellum

Album of the Year

‘The Suburbs’ — Arcade Fire

‘Recovery’ — Eminem

‘Need You Now’ — Lady Antebellum

‘The Fame Monster’ — Lady Gaga

‘Teenage Dream’ — Katy Perry

Best New Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Florence and the Machine

Mumford and Sons

Esperanza Spalding

Record of the Year

‘Nothing on You’ — B.o.B. Feat. Bruno Mars

‘Love the Way You Lie’ — Eminem Feat. Rihanna

‘Forget You’ — Cee-Lo

‘Empire State of Mind — Jay-Z Feat. Alicia Keys

‘Need You Now’ — Lady Antebellum

Best R&B Album

‘The Love & War Masterpeace’ — Raheem DeVaughn

‘Back To Me’ — Fantasia

‘Another Round’ — Jaheim

‘Wake Up!’ — John Legend & The Roots

‘Still Standing’ — Monica

Best Rap Song

‘Empire State Of Mind — Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

‘Love the Way You Lie’ — Eminem & Rihanna

‘Not Afraid — Eminem

‘Nothin’ On You’ — B.o.B & Bruno Mars

‘On To The Next One’ –Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz

Best Rap Album

‘The Adventures of Bobby Ray’ — B.o.B

‘Thank Me Later’ — Drake

‘Recovery’ — Eminem

‘The Blueprint 3’ — Jay-Z

‘How I Got Over’ — The Roots

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

“Take My Time” — Chris Brown & Tank

“Love” — Chuck Brown, Jill Scott & Marcus Miller

“You’ve Got A Friend” — Ronald Isley & Aretha Franklin

“Shine” — John Legend & The Roots

“Soldier Of Love” — Sade

Best Contemporary R&B Album

Graffiti — Chris Brown

Untitled — R. Kelly

Transition — Ryan Leslie

The ArchAndroid — Janelle Monáe

Raymond V Raymond — Usher

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

“Nothin’ On You” — B.o.B Featuring Bruno Mars

“Deuces” — Chris Brown, Tyga & Kevin McCall

“Love The Way You Lie” — Eminem & Rihanna

“Empire State Of Mind” — Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

“Wake Up! Everybody” — John Legend, The Roots, Melanie Fiona & Common