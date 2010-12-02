Drake Announced To Host The 2011 Juno Awards In His Hometown

While being nominated for a couple of Grammy’s last night, it was also announced that Drake will be hosting the 2011 Juno Awards in his hometown of Toronto.

The rapper, who won his first two Juno’s during the 2010 celebration for best new artist and best rap recording of the year, was very excited about the announcement as he stated,

“I am beyond honored to be hosting this monumental Juno Awards in the greatest city on earth,” Drake said in a statement “I want to bring a youthful energy to the show and encourage people to be excited about what Canadian music has to offer.”

The award show was started in 1971 and still continues today, honoring some of Canada’s best actors, musicians, and entertainers. Drake will be one of the youngest hosts that the award show has had in its 40 years.

Nominations for this year’s Juno Awards will be announced February 1st.