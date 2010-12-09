DMX Denied Bond

DMX appeared in an Arizona courtroom today where he was denied bond.
As previously reported, the former Ruff Ryder is behind bars for probation violation after officers reported that he failed to submit to drug testing and was later found positive for cocaine and Oxycontin.
A judge ordered X to be held without bond till his upcoming December 16 court date.
Attorneys for X hope he will be released in time for Christmas.
