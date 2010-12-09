CLOSE
Home > Dmx

DMX Denied Bond

Leave a comment

DMX appeared in an Arizona courtroom today where he was denied bond.

As previously reported, the former Ruff Ryder is behind bars for probation violation after officers reported that he failed to submit to drug testing and was later found positive for cocaine and Oxycontin.

A judge ordered X to be held without bond till his upcoming December 16 court date.

Attorneys for X hope he will be released in time for Christmas.

 


MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS


Flo Rida Talks New Album, Eva, Brandy & Secrets To His Success [Video Interview]

Mama’s Boys: 10 Celebrities That Take Care Of Their Mothers

DJ Premier Drops New Compilation & Talks Drake, Jay-Z & Keeping Gangstarr Legacy Alive [Video Interview]

DMX Arrest , dmx arrested , DMX In Jail

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close