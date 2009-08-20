Cosby Fights for PA Public Schools

America’s favorite father, Bill Cosby, joined Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell at a news conference Wednesday to back his cause for funding of public schools in the state.

The two applauded the improvements that the schools have already made in the standardized test scores in math, reading and blasted the Republicans’ notion to cut funding to public schools more than the Democratic governor has pledged.

According to the Associated Press, Cosby, a Philadelphia native, opened and ended his short speech with “No more cuts!”

He said taxpayers should feel as though they’re investing in a worthy cause: education. He pointed out the fact he costs less than $5000 to educate a child but $33,000 a year to incarcerate an adult.