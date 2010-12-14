Ja Rule’s Twitter Hacked?!

Hacker Gains Access To Ja Rule’s Twitter Account; Insults Rappers

It seems the back and forth banter between 50 Cent and Ja Rule turned menacing after someone allegedly hacked Ja Rule’s official Twitter account.

At 5:30 a.m., fans were surprised to see a tweet from the Inc. rapper giving in to nemesis 50 Cent.

“Listen man, i was thinking, im sorry i slapped you, i wanna apologize for everything,” the hacker tweeted. “man why you had to go in on my career like that tho? you f**ked my money up, i get it, your smarter, better rapper…”

But the crazed tweets didn’t stop there, soon after apologizing to 50 Cent, the hacker started going in on 50 Cent along with a few other big names in the industry including Snoop, Irv Gotti, Ashanti, Snoop, Tyga among others.

“@tyga dont even care about his mom she still in the hood 14721 S Normandie Ave, Apt 3 Gardena, CA 90247-2963 (310) 324-4034,” the hacker continued. “@50cent a**hole is the size of 2 quarters lmfao!!!”

The hacker continued to tweet until 10:30 am today (December 14) at which the real Ja Rule tweeted the following:

“Y’all can hack my Shyte all y’all want still won’t change the fact that @50cent is GAY your BROKE and I’m headed to jail see y’all in 2 lol!!”

Do you think that most celebrities Twittter Accounts are hacked or is it them going in and trying to cover it up? Let us know! Or could it be the boy Curtis pulling more hilarious stunts????



