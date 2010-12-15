CLOSE
Jermaine Dupri & Tameka Raymond In the House For ATL Live With D. Woods & Dondria [Flicks]

It was “Ladies Night” at Shanti Das and Marlon Nichols’ ATL LIVE ON THE PARK last night.

Bitter temperatures moved the party inside from the usual tent, but that didn’t stop notables such as Jermaine Dupri and Tameka Raymond from catching the last show of the year, which included performances by Dondria, D. Woods and kid sister-act Chloe and Halle Bailey (from “Meet the Browns”/ “House of Payne”).

ATL LIVE ON THE PARK will resume after the new year in February 2011.

Photo Credit: James Pray

Chloe Bailey, Jermaine Dupri, Dondria, Halle Bailey

Close