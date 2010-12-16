Lil Kim Named The Most Popular Rapper On Twitter, Shoots “Black Friday” (Nicki Minaj Diss) [Video]

Although she’s only been on the social networking site for a few months, Lil Kim has been announced as the most popular rapper on Twitter.

The status update site has announced their “Top Trends” of 2010 naming the website’s most talked about topics.

In the “People” section, Kim comes in at #6, behind actor Mel Gibson and before care worker Zilda Arns.

Kim is the only rapper that made the list.

Justin Bieber topped the list followed by Dilma Rouseff and Lady Gaga.

In related news, Kim is currently shooting the video for “Black Friday”, her diss record to Nicki Minaj.

Her TeamQueenBee fan club has released a video of the rapper on set in Brooklyn wearing an “International Rock Stars” baseball cap and addressing her fans saying,

“What it do, IRS…International Rock Stars. What it is…Kimmie Blanco Puntas!”

Kim is also planning to release her new single “Clap Clap” in the forthcoming weeks.

Check out Lil Kim on the set of “Black Friday” below.