Foxy Brown Explains Why She Didn’t Diss Lil Kim On Christmas Eve

Back in November Foxy Brown dropped a track rumored to be aimed at Lil Kim and now with fumes burning between the Queen Bee and Young Money protege Nicki Minaj, Foxy was going to escalate the feud by dropping an official diss record on Christmas Eve.

As previously reported, Brown was set to perform at NY’s Club Jelani where she would release her “Christmas Massacre” diss alongside Hot 97 host K Foxx.

Foxy was a no-show to the event however leaving many to question what happened.

The rap mistress disclosed the following statement explaining her absence via her Twitter account,

I hope everyone had a blessed & beautiful Christmas.. my favorite time of the year. Still grieving the loss of someone special & dear to me. I’d like to personally apologize for the confusion and venue changing of the beautiful “Christmas In Brooklyn” party. Although the confusion fell far beyond my control, my responsibility and concern is to my fans and family; my priority. As I always say…the Devil’s at his busiest when ur about to get busy. My baby sis Wanda Fox, FOX Boyz, Ferrari, GT Nick, Sha, Britney Fox, Team FOX and all my die hard FOX fans… from my heart, I luv yall. Pray for ur girl. Something bigger’s going on. But GOD got me covered in his blood.

No further information has been given on who has passed, but the Lil Kim shenanigans will likely be taking the back burner.

Stay strong Foxy.