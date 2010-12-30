Raz-B’s Brother Sends Death Threats To Chris Brown: “I’mma Put My MotherFawking Pistol In Your Mouth” [Video]

The Internet was on fire last night with the twitter beef between Chris Brown and ex-B2K singer Raz B.

Things have gotten a bit more serious however now that B’s brother Ricky Romance has threatened to end Brown’s life.

On late Wednesday, Raz-B sent tweets to Rihanna saying that he would never hurt her like that “woman beater” Chris Brown and Brown fired back calling him a “walnut bandit” and a “package in the booty a** little boy” before adding in a doctored picture of the singer dressed like Peter Pan.

“I was minding my damn business and Peter pan decides to pop off!!!”

While their beef exploded for their millions of followers to see, B’s brother Ricky Romance jumped into the picture asking Brown if he’d “ever been to jail” and threatening to “do him like Marques Houston did Omarion” before posting a video threatening his life.

In the video Romance promises to put his pistol in Brown’s mouth if he ever catches him in the streets of L.A.

“If I ever see you in L.A. my dude, I’mma put my mother*cking pistol in your mouth I promise you…make sure you apologize.

He also bashes his “cheerleading boyfriend” Omarion and calls out songwriter Andre Merrit, who Raz B accused of being Brown’s secret lover.

“Imma drag you down the street and treat you like a little Beyotch my n*gga.”





To see more of Romance’s tweets against Chris Brown click below.

1 2Next page »