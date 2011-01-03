Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Kanye West, And Rihanna Bring In The New Year In Las Vegas [Flicks]

When it comes to luxury, we all know that Mr. and Mrs. Carter know how to do it big, so we didn’t expect anything less at the duo’s after party for Jay-Z’s New Years Eve Concert with Coldplay.

Not only was the event sold out, the after party had celebrities showing up in the droves to bring in 2011 with the Carters.

While Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyonce were showing their love on stage, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Mark Whalberg and many others were showing their love in the crowd.

Click the numbers to check out some of the pics from the event courtesy of WorldRedEye.com





