Juelz Santana Arrested for “Threatening To Kill His Wife”

Member of the Diplomats and Leader of the Skull Gang, rapper Juelz Santana was arrested today for domestic abuse. According to reports, Santana allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

Reports show that a 911 call was placed by his wife early this morning during an altercation between the two in their home in Teaneck, New Jersey. Whatever was said in the phone call clearly did the trick as the rapper was arrested on domestic battery charges, although she was not in need of any attention. Along with stating that her husband threatened to kill her, she added that all of this was done in front of a child. There has been no report if the altercation was physical or verbal.

Despite reports, his publicist Lynn Hobson said that Juelz is not married and the fight in question was with a neighbor in their parking lot. He is currently free and HipHopWired will keep you updated as the story develops.

This will not serve as the first run-in for Santana, legally known as Laron Louis James, as he was arrested outside of his home back in March 2008. He was initially pulled over for driving with a suspended license, but further investigation discovered that his Bentley contained a bag of weed, 29 bullets and cash amounting to $20,5000 placed inside a plastic bag.

Santana has been in the process of getting together his third solo album Born to Lose, Built to Win through his 50/50 deal with Def Jam Records and was rumored to be crafting up a mixtape entitled, The Reagan Era. As far as his Skull Gang group, it has been reported that they are currently coming up with a sequel and should be releasing The Takeover 2 sometime in the upcoming future.