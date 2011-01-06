Beyonce Stars In 2011 L’Oreal Paris “Feria”Ad [Video]



Beyonce is continuing her endorsement deal with L’Oreal Paris and appearing in the company’s 2011 “Feria” hair color campaign.

The new ad shows a golden haired Bey dancing while her track “Naughty Girl” plays in the background.

Beyonce then addresses the camera saying,

"It's the color that moves me."





This isn’t the first time Beyonce’s starred in a L’Oreal “Feria” campaign, the singer’s previous ad with the company was under scrutiny after consumers accused L’Oreal of lightening her skin.

Check out Bey's latest "Feria" ad below.




