Kanye West Sued By Photographer For Alleged Beating

Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit, this time from a New York photographer that claims the rapper and his entourage beat him while he was trying to take their pictures.

According to photographer Michael Vasquez he was hired to film and photograph an event in May 2008 at Guastavino’s on East 59th Street.

Vasquez says however when he attempted to shoot West and several of his body guards he was “assaulted, battered, beat and threatened.”

The lawsuit adds,

“Actions by defendants Kanye West’s agents, servants and/or employees was committed with malice.”

The New York Daily News reports that Vazquez did not return calls, and a representative for West could not be reached for comment.

Kanye was previously sued in June by a songwriter who claimed his hit song “Stronger.”