CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West Sued By Photographer For Alleged Beating

Leave a comment

Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit, this time from a New York photographer that claims the rapper and his entourage beat him while he was trying to take their pictures.

According to photographer Michael Vasquez he was hired to film and photograph an event in May 2008 at Guastavino’s on East 59th Street.

Vasquez says however when he attempted to shoot West and several of his body guards he was “assaulted, battered, beat and threatened.”

The lawsuit adds,

“Actions by defendants Kanye West’s agents, servants and/or employees was committed with malice.”

The New York Daily News reports that Vazquez did not return calls, and a representative for West could not be reached for comment.

Kanye was previously sued in June by a songwriter who claimed his hit song “Stronger.”

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

Maliah Michel Stretches 4 Play [Video]

Lloyd Banks Talks HFM2, 50 Cent, Tax Troubles, Beef & More [Video]

 

Kanye , Kanye West , Kanye West Sued

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close