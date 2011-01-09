Snippet: Foxy Brown “Christmas Massacre” (Lil Kim Diss)

A snippet of Foxy Brown’s new Lil Kim diss has hit the net.

As previously reported, Brown was set to release her “Christmas Massacre” diss on Christmas Eve but canceled because of a reported death in her family.

Since then, part of Fox Boogie’s track has hit the net that features an introduction from “Jingle Bell Rock” before Kim’s voice is heard saying, “That’s the type of Shyte, that other Beyotch got killed for” while gun shots play in the background.

Foxy makes it clear who she’s talking about on the track and calls Kim a “ballerina dancing Beyotch” and adds,

“That bullShyte ‘Black Friday’ Shyte was garbage/ How the Fawk you love B.I.G. and Shyte on Ms. Wallace?”

Damn.

Since the track hit the net, Foxy’s taken to her Twitter account to cry foul and tweeted,

Listen to a snippet of Foxy’s “Christmas Massacre” below.