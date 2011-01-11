Kanye West & Jay-Z – “H.A.M.” [ Full Song]

Kanye West and Jay-Z have dropped the first track “H.A.M.” off their upcoming album “Watch The Throne.”

The album which will alledgedly drop sometime in March, combines two of the biggest Hip-Hop artists of the decade as they continue to work on the EP overseas.

The first single entitled H.A.M. will be a good indication of what these two are bringing to the table for one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Peep the audio below and let us know if you are feeling it!