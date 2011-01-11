Drake And Florence Welch Perform “Fireworks” In London [Video]

Drake is continuing his highly anticipated European tour with J.Cole and was recently joined by a special guest on the road.
Drizzy brought out singer Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine at London’s Hammersmith Apollo Saturday to sing Alicia Keys’ part on his smash hit “Fireworks.”
The fiery singer even threw in a little twist of her own with lyrics for her song “Cosmic Love” from her multi-million selling release Lungs.
Check out Drizzy performing “Fireworks” with Florence below.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS
Maliah Michel Stretches 4 Play [Video]
Lloyd Banks Talks HFM2, 50 Cent, Tax Troubles, Beef & More [Video]
Kanye West & Jay-Z – “H.A.M.” [ Full Song]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED