Kanye Gets $180,000 Watch Of Himself

One of the vainest in the game, Kanye West does it again.

Reeling off the platinum success of his fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, ‘Ye recently purchased a custom made 18k yellow gold Tiret Watch with an image of his own face formed in the dial.

The expensive 18-karat gold timepiece reportedly cost Yeezy $180,000 and uses over 8 karats of yellow, black, brown and white diamonds, to configure an image of the platinum rapper/producer.

According to The Luxist it took Tiret over five months to create the dial alone.

Last month, R&B singer Usher commissioned Tiret to make a one-of-a-kind watch with his own image on it as well, costing the crooner a quarter of a million dollars.

Check out a picture of the timepiece below: