Tyler Perry & Sade Lead Nominations Pack For 42nd NAACP Image Awards

42nd NAACP Image Awards

Tyler Perry is leading the pack of nominations for The 42nd NAACP Image Awards as the list was revealed today.

Perry blockbuster film “For Colored Girls” received 7 nominations while “Why Did I Get Married Too” took away four.

His hit television show “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” walked away with 5 nominations as well.

On the musical tip, Sade leads the pack with 4 nominations. Other musical nominees include Rihanna, Diddy, B.O.B., Jay-Z, Kanye West and Cee-Lo.

Winners will be announced on March 4, at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills and will be broadcast live on Fox.

For more on the 42nd NAACP Image Awards and the complete list of winners, click here.



