Eminem Signs Slaughterhouse And Yelawolf To Shady Records

Eminem Signs Yelawolf And Slaughterhouse

The next generation of Shady Records has arrived now that Slaughterhouse has finally unwound the legal ties and signed on to Eminem’s ‘Shady Records’ along with Alabama rhymeslinger, Yelawolf.

They all grace the cover of the March issue of XXL magazine, on sale February 8th, and in it Eminem speaks on the new additions to his roster.

“We’re trying to rebuild our label, it’s exciting for hip-hop and with all of these forces coming together and with what everybody’s capable of on the mic, it’s gonna be fun.”

Yelawolf also weighed in on what this signing means to him and told XXL,