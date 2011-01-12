Eminem Signs Slaughterhouse And Yelawolf To Shady Records

Eminem Signs Yelawolf And Slaughterhouse
The next generation of Shady Records has arrived now that Slaughterhouse has finally unwound the legal ties and signed on to Eminem’s ‘Shady Records’ along with Alabama rhymeslinger, Yelawolf.
They all grace the cover of the March issue of XXL magazine, on sale February 8th, and in it Eminem speaks on the new additions to his roster.
“We’re trying to rebuild our label, it’s exciting for hip-hop and with all of these forces coming together and with what everybody’s capable of on the mic, it’s gonna be fun.”
Yelawolf also weighed in on what this signing means to him and told XXL,
“Considering where I’m from and the Shyte I’ve been through, it’s hard to put into words what partnering with Shady means to me, my team at Ghet-O-Vision, and my state of Alabama. I can tell you that when you’re willing to give your life up to see a dream through, the reward is great. And now that I’ve become an apprentice to one of the greatest artists in the world, my potential reaches beyond anything I ever imagined. Let’s kill this Shyte.”