Preview: Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake “Moment 4 Life”

Nicki Minaj is set to release her new video for “Moment 4 Life’, the new single from her Pink Friday album.
Minaj, who recently graced the cover of V Magazine, co-stars with Drake in the visual that includes a wedding, and a fairytale theme.
Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex got a behind the scenes look at the finished project , check it out below.
