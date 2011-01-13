CLOSE
HomeNews

Preview: Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake “Moment 4 Life”

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj is set to release her new video for “Moment 4 Life’, the new single from her Pink Friday album.

Minaj, who recently graced the cover of V Magazine, co-stars with Drake in the visual that includes a wedding, and a fairytale theme.

Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex got a behind the scenes look at the finished project , check it out below.

 

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

Maliah Michel Stretches 4 Play [Video]

Lloyd Banks Talks HFM2, 50 Cent, Tax Troubles, Beef & More [Video]

Kanye West & Jay-Z – “H.A.M.” [ Full Song]

Moment 4 Life , Nicki Minaj Moment 4 Life , Pink Friday , young money

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Big Bang Event Hosted By Ray J + Princess Love
Princess Love Wants Another Baby, Says Ray J’s Meat Limping Out The Gate
12.05.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close