Cardi B Drops “Bartier Cardi” ft. 21 Savage, Twitter Approves

Cardi B is legit the hottest rapper in the game. The Bronx native just dropped a new joint called “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage, and Twitter is reacting accordingly.

BARTIER CARDI ft 21 comes out at Midnight and I’m as nervous as the first time i put a song out 😦!Make sure ya check it out — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 21, 2017

That is, if learning the lyrics so you can turn up for for New Year’s Eve is a priority.

The song dropped at midnight, and Twitter has been reacting ever since.

Listen to “Bartier Cardi” below and peep the over the top reactions after and on the flip.

me trying to learn all the words to bartier cardi before nye pic.twitter.com/R0ueYjXFc1 — Bri Malandro (@BriMalandro) December 22, 2017

Me studying the Bartier Cardi lyrics for when it comes on at the club pic.twitter.com/0RXBBhA03x — Javy Rodriguez (@mrjavyrodriguez) December 22, 2017

Bartier cardi

“They say you basic, i flooded the rollie with diamonds

I flooded the patek and bracelet

I got your bitch naked

Ice on the cake when i bake it

Im switchen lanes in the range”

I don’t wanna hear no more that cardi do not give bars pic.twitter.com/q2tX8cbiU4 — Black twittah (@vegas_dogg) December 22, 2017

Listening to Bartier Cardi at 5:30am… im feeling hella gangsta. Im coming for everybody at work. Graaaaaatata. pic.twitter.com/R8ngXFTTbZ — mel (@MeldakYellow) December 22, 2017

Me after to listening to Bartier Cardi🔥 pic.twitter.com/csuBlVd5JQ — xxAbrilxx (@Abril_Luna05) December 22, 2017

