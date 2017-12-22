CLOSE
Home > News

Cardi B Drops “Bartier Cardi” ft. 21 Savage, Twitter Approves

Does Cardi B have another hit on her hands with this 21 Savage-assisted single?

Leave a comment
Bartier Cardi

Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

Cardi B is legit the hottest rapper in the game. The Bronx native just dropped a new joint called “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage, and Twitter is reacting accordingly. 

That is, if learning the lyrics so you can turn up for for New Year’s Eve is a priority.

The song dropped at midnight, and Twitter has been reacting ever since.

Listen to “Bartier Cardi” below and peep the over the top reactions after and on the flip.

Photo: Atlantic

21 Savage , Cardi B

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close