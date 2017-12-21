Cardi B Shines Bright Like A Diamond on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Cardi B has officially made it. After a successful year that’s seen her go from Love & Hip Hop struggle rapper to Grammy nominated multi-million dollar rap star, Cardi B found herself on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and continued to add to her legend.

Appearing to make an attempt to bring back the Peggy Bundy beehive wig piece, Cardi radiated charisma and charm when she spoke about the origins of her name (originally Bacardi B), people wanting her to be their children’s godmother, and reminding everyone that she has a new single featuring 21 Savage dropping tomorrow.

Check out the interview below and fall in love all over again with Cardi B.