David Letterman Returning To TV With Netflix Show, Barack Obama Up First

“I had a show for a long time and then I didn’t have a show for a long time, and I can’t tell you how great it is to be out of the damn house,” the late night talk show legend, David Letterman jokes in trailer for his new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. That’s right folks, Dave is back and he his boasting some serious star power in his guest line-up in his return to television since leaving The Late Show in 2015.

He couldn’t stay away too long.

Who could blame Dave for getting the itch again? The show will be a monthly series and will air January 12th and former President, Barack Obama will kick things off. The interview will be Obama’s first television appearance since leaving office and we are sure both he and Dave will have a lot to talk about. No details have been revealed as to what exactly they will discuss BUT we won’t be surprised if they touched on current “stable genius” President, Donald Trump. Obama has already been a guest on Dave’s late-night talk show eight times already.

Other guests on Dave’s new show include Hip-Hop superstar/mogul Jay-Z, Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Tina Fey, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and iconic radio host Howard Stern. Dave is really bringing out the big guns for the first season after all first impressions are everything.

Dave more than likely has been sitting back and watching the current late-night show climate flourish as they set their aim on Trump and his ridiculousness. Letterman was never shy about sharing his opinions when it comes to President Donald Trump and his unfitness to hold the highest office in the land. Dave went as far as to say Trump couldn’t even “work at the Gap”.

Dave’s voice has definitely been missed and this new show is right on time, check out the trailer for My Next guest Needs No Introduction below.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images