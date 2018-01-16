Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome New Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed a new baby daughter to their family. The couple had their third child via surrogate.

Per standard Kardashian protocol, Kim made via announcement on social media.

“She’s here,” read her tweet.

On her proper website she added that the baby came in at a healthy 7lbs 6oz early this morning (Jan. 16).

She added, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Congratulations to the West family.

—

Photo: WENN.com