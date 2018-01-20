CLOSE
Fat Joe Drops New Tidal Exclusive Visual For “Pick It Up”

Fat Joe continues to make it rain.

Fat Joe the gangsta is back on his grizzly and this time links up with Dre in Vegas where they head to the strip club and makes it rain on women who barely have any clothes on much less a rain jacket or umbrella.

Rapping over a Tupac “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” sampled beat, Joey Crack Kicks off the track with “F*ck Trump my n*gga.” Obviously he’s upset Cheeto Jesus basically made Puerto Rico beg for help post Hurricane Maria amongst other things.

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think.

Photo: TIDAL

