Twitter Isn’t Here For Justin Timberlake Breaking His Word On Prince

The rumors were flying high that Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII Halftime Show would feature a likeness of Prince in hologram form, something the late singer was staunchly against. Although Prince collaborator Shelia E. said that the hologram performance wouldn’t go down, JT pulled a similar stunt with a superimposed image and Twitter isn’t having it.

During Timberlake’s set, a tribute to Prince was lavishly set up as a duet of sorts. Singing Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” Timberlake sat at a piano as an image of the late singer against a purple backdrop played. There was also a classy touch when the entire stadium was awash with purple light honoring Prince.

While the tribute would have made sense considering the Super Bowl was played in Minnesota, Prince specifically didn’t want his image used in that way nor did he particularly care for people covering his songs according to fans. The reaction on social media was largely negative towards Timberlake for the gesture, although some fans did enjoy the moment for what it was.

We’ve collected some of the responses from Twitter regarding Justin Timberlake’s Prince tribute during his Super Bowl halftime set below and on the following pages.

