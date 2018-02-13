Mary J. Blige To Co-Star In New Netflix Series The Umbrella Academy

From Queen of Hip-Hop Soul to Queen of the Small Screen?? For the past few years R&B legend Mary J. Blige‘s beens steadily building up her acting resume with appearances on Black-ish, Empire, and The Wiz Live! Now after getting nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the critically acclaimed Mudbound, word is Mary J’s landed a key co-starring role on Netflix’s upcoming superhero series, The Umbrella Academy.

According to Deadline, Mary J will be part of the Universal Cable Prods series that’s based on a popular comic book series that centers around an estranged dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy who work together to solve their father’s death. Ms. Blige has signed on for a one year deal to take on the role of Cha-Cha, a time traveling assassin whose characteristics include sadism, sociopathy and a fondness for torture. Does she have Tinder?

The My Life singer will be joining a talented cast of actors that consists of Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Ellen Page (Vanya), Robert Sheehan (Klaus) and Aidan Gallagher (Number Five).

No word yet on when The Umbrella Academy will go into production or when it’s planning on being released but as long as Mary J. Blige gets much burn we will be patiently waiting.

—

Photo: WENN.com