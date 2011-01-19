Kanye And Kings Of Leon To Headline 2011 Coachella Fest

The lineups have been released for the 2011 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and headlining the event will be Kanye West and Kings Of Leon.

Held April 15, 16, and 17 at The Empire Polo Field in Indio, California, and organized by Goldenvoice (a subsidiary of AEG Live), the fest features many genres of live music including alternative rock, hip-hop, and electronic music as well as large sculptural art.

This is the 12th installment of the 72-hour concert event that reportedly draws nearly 100,000 spectators daily.

Also in the lineup for this year’s shows are Cee Lo Green, Lauren Hill, Erykah Badu, Nas and Damien Marley, The Black Keys, Lil B and Wiz Khalifa.