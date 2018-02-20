Jay-Z Spent $91K On Bar Tab For Juan “OG” Perez’s Birthday

Jay-Z‘s fortunes have been well-documented, and it appears the Brooklyn mogul has no problem spreading the love. Over the weekend, Hov spent big to celebrate the birthday of Roc Nation Sports president Juan “OG” Perez to the tune of $91,000 and leaving the server a huge tip to boot.

Page Six writes:

Jay skipped the All-Star game to take OG Juan and a group of Roc Nation execs to Zuma in Midtown for dinner, picking up the tab of $13,000. Then, the group headed uptown to Made in Mexico in Inwood, spending $9,000 on drinks, including Jay’s D’Ussé cognac, followed by a stop at nearby nightclub Playroom, where — even though they were, by this point, down to a group of six — they ordered and paid full price for 40 bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne, which is owned by Jay.

The rapper was seen handing bottles out to other tables in the club.

The outlet adds that at Playroom, Jay-Z’s bill came up to $91,135 with an $11,000 tip. That’s major right there.

—

Photo: Getty