Meek Mill Gets His Day In Court This April

Good news is here for Meek Mill. Last week on Feb. 14, the Philadelphia superstar and his legal team petitioned the court and were granted a post-conviction hearing by Judge Genece Brinkley.

This is the same judge who previously sentenced Meek to two-to-four years in prison. New reports of police corruption have been found in Meek Mill’s case resulting in “800 cases that were dismissed or overturned upon discovery of this group of officers who had been committing crimes, lying about circumstances of arrests, and falsifying documents,” according to Meek Mill’s lawyer, as highlighted by XXL.

These officers were found to have “a history of lying, racial bias, or brutality, in a move to block them from testifying in court.” Reports of police corruption were made public by the Philadelphia Inquirer and included the name of the cop, Reginald v. Graham, who arrested the Maybach Music Group artist in 2007. Jerold Gibson, a Philadelphia police officer, has testified that Graham lied about what happened the night of the arrest. Gibson serves on the same squad as Graham and states Meek did not point a gun at anyone as he was accused of.

When asked about the possibility of the case being overturned due to all these updates, the Philly artist’s lawyer stated, “This would certainly be one of those instances.”

Meek Mill’s day in court is on April 16. With all this evidence stacking up on his side, we hope Meek comes out on top.

