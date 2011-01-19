Big Boi Named Spokesperson Of Crown Royal Black [Photos]



ATLien rapper Big Boi is the new face of Crown Royal Black. The rapper reported the news earlier today from his Twitter page tweeting,

“BREAKING NEWS!!! Guess who’s the new spokesperson for Crown Royal Black”

One half of Outkast then posted a twitpic of the new Crown Royal Black limited edition bag series box with his signature printed on it, followed by the tweet,

“And oh yes , they let me and my team @RobTheBarber1 design the bag and everything !!!”





As recently reported, Big Boi was recently tapped by Pepsi to appear in a video series that was displayed during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.



Check out the photos of Sir Lucious’ new co-sign below:

